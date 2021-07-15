Four-Year-Old Arkansas Rapper’s Bars Against Gun Violence Goes Viral

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Four-year-old Kashmania, who has been in the rap game since age 3, just dropped a music video that sends a powerful message against gun violence in his city.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Arkansas artist, born Kash Coullier, likes Spiderman, playing with race cars, and wants to be the Green Goblin when he grows up. But that’s only if his rap career doesn’t pan out. The son of local musician, Carlos “CraftyLos” Coullier, Kash fell in love with music after hearing himself on a song in a studio session with his dad.

His latest music video is a remix to “Outside” by O.G. Bobby Billions, a song where Kashmania speaks about his fear of going outside to play with his friends, knowing he could be shot by a stray bullet. “Because they were shooting. I want people to stop the violence,” Kash said when asked about the video’s message.

“Most kids don’t really have a real perspective in this world until they get a certain age so no one really listens to them, but they experience the same thing we experience when they’re put in certain situations,” said Carlos Coullier, who is also Kashmania’s manager.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Kash is cultivating his craft by doing live performances, but it was important to Coullier to make sure that his son is also having fun. He didn’t expect to have a son that followed in his footsteps, but he know there’s more important things to consider because of Kash’s age.

“He’s still a kid so we bring his iPad and toys and let him be a kid in the studio,” Coullier said.

Watch their story below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: