Vivica A. Fox And 50 Cent’s Current Girlfriend Call Truce On Social Media Catfight

Last week ended on a wild note following Vivica A. Fox’s recent interview with VladTV, where she stated that ex-BF 50 Cent would always have “a special place” in her heart. Of course a statement like that led to his current girlfriend, model Cuban Link, having a few choice shady emojis for the seasoned actress.

Thankfully, it looks like all is well in the world of 50 Cent’s past and present wifeys now that the two women have apparently made up over the weekend.

The way they came to common ground was thanks to Vivica reminding Cuban that her original “love of my life” comment also came with props to the new girl, posting that part of the interview on IG and writing, ““Happy Blessed Sunday Dawlings! #SunSmiles as this is from my @vladtv that @_cuban_link didn’t see! I didn’t deserve no d*** violin! (that was cute) I was giving you ya flowers dawling! Best Wishes! NOW! Let’s all move on!” For added emphasis, she also threw in a multitude of hilarious hashtags, including, “#LifeIsGood #GodIsGood #Blessed #Respect #GurlPower #VivicaFoxHair #TeamVivica #TeamFox #MyGrindDontStop #LegitimateCareer #BossMoves #LoveWins #FinerWomanhood #StayInYoBag #ClassicBadChick.“

Cuban caught wind of the post, and decided to respond with a truce of her own by writing in the comments, “Humorus comment Bad timing that’s all..!Now with knowing all of the information, it’s no so funny! I take the blame for the all the commotion! I apologize #MuchLovvee.” Showing that there was no love lost, Fox responded with some positivity of her own by adding, “”Apology accepted,” and also a request for her to “Stay blessed & beautiful!” She even had a few more hashtags to add for consistency, writing #GrownUpVibes and #GurlPower to complete her message of love.

We’re just glad these two could put the beef behind them, especially when it felt so unnecessary in the first place. As always, we’re sure 50 Cent is somewhere having a laugh with a glass of Branson cognac.

