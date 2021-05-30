Ohio Mother Shot At 23 Times In Strip Mall Parking Lot [VIDEO]

Footage from a violent shooting landed online and police are still looking for suspects – and answers. The brazen attack took place on May 27 in East Columbus. Surveillance video captured by Fisher Fish and Chicken restaurant shows a woman parking her SUV when a group of men quickly exit a red car, run toward her vehicle and open fire.
According to ABC 6, the victim has been identified as Jessica Marzett. Marzett is a mother of two and was struck multiple times by the gunfire. She was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
“They heard the shots. We had customers on the floor,” said the owner of Fisher Fish and Chicken Munjed Hinnawi. “I’m surprised when I see three people, 23 shots. I can’t believe it.”
Hinnawi told the press that his employee ran out to Marzett’s car to check on her before police arrived.
Police are now asking for the public’s help to identify the shooters. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Felony Assault Unit Detective Frank Miller at (614) 645-4218 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).
