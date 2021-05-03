All of the Ohio State Buckeyes that Got Drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft

Ohio State University is known for its top-notch football program and that means OSU is home to many great players.

A total of 10 Ohio State Buckeyes were drafted into the NFL in this year’s draft. This is the eighth time that Ohio State has had at least ten players go to the NFL in a single draft season. In addition to that Ohio State had five other Buckeyes that were drafted as free agents. Ohio State is tied with Alabama for the NFL record of the most players drafted from a team in a three-year span totaling twenty-nine players!

We’ve broken down a list of all of the Buckeyes who that that call this year and are headed to the pros, in the order they went.

