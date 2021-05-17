Shirley Murdock Remakes Curtis Mayfield’s “People Get Ready” [EXCLUSIVE]

Shirley Murdock called in to Get Up Mornings this week to debut her new song, “People Get Ready,” which is a remake of Curtis Mayfield‘s classic hit. When asked what inspired the remake, she reflected on the state of America when Mayfield released the original song and the state of America now.

Ready to hear some inspiring change? Listen up top!

