Looks like Drake‘s son, Adonis is a chip off the old block.

Yesterday the music artist/sports fanatic uploaded a video onto Instagram showing his baby boy watching some of LeBron James’ highlight reels and not only was Adonis impressed, he was left in awe of King James’ talents. Witnessing the greatness that is King James during his Miami Heat run, little Adonis was left in a trance watching James getting busy on the court before letting out an astonished “Oh my God! You see?!”

Adorable.

King James appreciated the clip and chimed in on the comments section saying “Nephew the hell in!! Yessir!!.”

Guess you can expect Adonis posing with sports stars in about 15-20 years when he’s a worldwide celebrity just like his daddy.

SEE ALSO:

Drake Reveals Son For The First Time On Social Media [SEE INSIDE]

Pusha T Reveals Who Really Spilled The Tea About Drake’s Son… And It Wasn’t Kanye

Drake Shares A Picture of Son Adonis Going To His First Day of School

Drake’s Son Adonis Left In Awe By LeBron James’ Game was originally published on hiphopwired.com