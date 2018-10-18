Pusha T Reveals Who Really Spilled The Tea About Drake’s Son… And It Wasn’t Kanye

Drake’s appeared on HBO’s The Shop last week where he blamed Kanye West for spilling the tea regarding his son to Pusha T to use against him.

But Pusha is pumping the brakes on that narrative, telling The Joe Budden Podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 17) that he got the information about his son Adonis from a woman who was, at the time, reportedly involved in a romantic relationship with Drake’s longtime producer, Noah “40” Shebib. This bombshell comes days after Drake told LeBron James he felt betrayed by West.

“It may make sense in Drake’s mind – ‘Oh, Ye told Push about my son and my situation when we was in Wyoming’ – it’s wrong,” he said. “Didn’t happen like that. The information came from 40. It didn’t come from Kanye. At all.”

Pusha T saying 40 pillow talked his way into revealing Drake's child to a side chick and that's how Push knew. That makes this bar on Light Up sound really funny in hindsight. Drake basically called it. pic.twitter.com/5I7SYTHyZl — J. (@Gubrach) October 17, 2018

He then explained how the diss track The Story of Adidon came to be…

“40 is sleeping with a woman, he talks to her daily, five, six hours a day,” he said. “Provides opportunities for her. And ultimately speaks to her about how he’s disgruntled about notoriety and things involving Drake and his career, so on and so forth. With that also came the fact that Drake has a child. With that also came the trip that everybody took to go see the child and bring him gifts. All of this information. She divulged this information. That’s where it came from.”

The Virginia native doesn’t know why Kanye apologized for having any role in the drama, saying, “What are you apologizing for, sir? You didn’t give me nothing. You didn’t give me anything in regard to aiding in this drama. Nothing. … You shouldn’t have done that. On top of that, there shouldn’t have been interviews being done. Because of all of that right there, now dude thinks what he thinks.”

Pusha went on to say that he felt compelled to speak out because of Drake’s “The Shop” appearance, where he expressed dismay at the “Daytona” rapper making light of 40’s struggles with multiple sclerosis.

“Only reason I’m here now, for real for real, is because [Drake] was so passionate about the MS thing. And they did the backlight and they put the spotlight on his face, ‘When you said my friend,’ but your friend is the reason why. That’s how it came about. That narrative’s gotta die. Listen, it needs to die. It’s done. That narrative is done,” he proclaimed.