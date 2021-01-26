Arts & Entertainment
NBA Analyst Sekou Smith Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

The beloved NBA journalist was just 48.

Beloved NBA analyst Sekou Smith has reportedly died of complications from COVID-19. He was just 48.

TMZ reports that Smith had been battling COVID-19. On Tuesday evening (Jan 26), NBA TV, which has employed Smith as an analyst for over a decade, confirmed his passing.

“The NBA mourns the passing of Sekou Smith, a beloved member of the NBA family,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in a statement. “Sekou was one of the most affable and dedicated reporters in the NBA and terrific friend to so many across the league.”

Proudly born and raised in Grand Rapids, Atlanta was his current home. Smith is survived by his wife and three children.

As soon as news broke of Smith’s untimely passing, the heartfelt condolences immediately started rolling in from friends, peers, pro athletes and fans. The humble journalist had clearly made an indelible impact during his career.

Rest in power Sekou Smith.

This story is developing. 

NBA Analyst Sekou Smith Dies Of COVID-19 Complications  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

NBA , Sekou Smith

