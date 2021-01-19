Watch the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden will be the 46th president of the United States and the oldest first-term U.S. president. Harris will be the first elected woman to serve as Vice President of the United States. Biden and Harris will be inaugurated on the heels of a failed insurrection, a growing pandemic, and social unrest, but look to heal the country as tensions rise.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ historic Inauguration below + click here to learn more about the Inauguration.
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Who Is Amanda Gorman? Here’s How She Won The 2021 Inauguration
- What They Wore: The Obamas, VP Harris, First Lady Biden and More on Inauguration Day
- Donald Trump Commutes Sentence Of Death Row Records Founder Harry O, Snoop Dogg Lobbied
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
WATCH LIVE: The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was originally published on hotspotatl.com