Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Watch the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden will be the 46th president of the United States and the oldest first-term U.S. president. Harris will be the first elected woman to serve as Vice President of the United States. Biden and Harris will be inaugurated on the heels of a failed insurrection, a growing pandemic, and social unrest, but look to heal the country as tensions rise.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Watch Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ historic Inauguration below + click here to learn more about the Inauguration.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

WATCH LIVE: The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On Black America Web: