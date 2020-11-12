Usher Shares First Photo Of His Newborn Daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond

In case you missed it, Usher’s baby girl is here and she’s a beauty!
He and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, welcomed Sovereign Bo Raymond back in September which to our surprise, was early. Sharing a first photo of his new bundle of joy, Usher revealed that Sovereign was actually due on November 11.
“Happy 11:11 Sovereign. Today was the day I thought you would arrive. You had a different plan,” Usher captioned the photo. “Life happens when you’re making other plans. Is the present a gift or is the present the day? Live every moment. I love what we have, and what made [Jenn Goicoechea]. Te amo mucho.”
Sovereign’s mother, Goicoechea, who is the vice president of A&R at Epic Records, also shared a photo of their baby girl on what would have been her due date.
Congrats to them both for creating new life!
