Our Favorite Celeb Babies

Posted 12 hours ago
Because we missed them so much we had to do our #DeVoeShoulderBounce for mommy and daddy on lovers day yesterday. 👶🏽👶🏽#LoveComesThrough ❤️
❤️ #cairo
People are so fucking miserable. How can you talk about an innocent baby. Who the fuck raised y’all stupid asses? I said I was not going to entertain the negativity but I’m sick of it. Social media goes too far. My kids always have and always will come before any of this shit and I will not tolerate any disrespect when it comes to them. Bet the land on that! With that being said....Fuck ANYbody that has ANYthing negative to say about my daughters. Now back to my regular scheduled program. ✌🏾 #missmewiththecyberbullying
@thebrooklyndaly you make me feel brand new. Forget about age, what people say or even what the clock says... If this is what you want, God will give it to you. #love #life #Godsplan #miraclesdohappen #fairytale #mother
❤️ Explodes @kaaviajames 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 #happyshadybaby
Good Morning
I’m in love..... I’m in love..... Very much so.....
My little Miles
Canon Jack says heyyyyy y’all! My baby boy is getting so big! 😍😍😍
LL Kool G
Lunch date.❤️ #mylilmochi #RiverRowe
💕 The Triplets 💕
Mommies girls.
