Disabled Siblings Found Living with Dead Body of Mother Decomposing In Home

Nashville police are investigating the death of a woman who was found decomposing under a pile of clothes inside the apartment she shared with her four adult, disabled children.

Law enforcement from Davidson County made the grim discovery on October 21 while serving an eviction notice at 56-year-old Laronda Jolly’s home.

None of the four siblings , a 30-year-old woman, two 27-year-old twin boys and a 27-year-old sister — all of them intellectually disabled, had told anyone she died, reports PEOPLE.

“She was on a bed, they piled clothes on top of her body and they stayed in the apartment with their decaying mother,” said Laronda’s brother, Anthony Jolly, reports WKRN. “They knew better, but they were going by what their mother said, they were obeying their mother’s wishes – just let her lay there, no matter what. Don’t call anybody, and that’s what they done.”

“For them to stay in that apartment with your own mother’s decaying body, I can’t understand it — and I guess I never will understand it,” Jolly said. He last spoke with his sister “well over two years ago.”

“I started going down there, and my nieces and nephews would say, ‘Well she’s asleep. You can’t see her right now.’ I would say, ‘Well all I want to do is see my sister. If I can just see her face I’ll be fine and I’ll leave you alone,’” he said.

Jolly even asked police to conduct a welfare check in August and they reported back that Laronda was not at home at the time.

He now believes his nieces and nephews intentionally lied and misled him.

“They lied every time,” he said. “They would not tell me the truth.”

One of Jolly’s nieces told him they were simply “obeying their mother’s wishes to let (her) lay there,” he said. “That’s what they told me, but everything else they told me is a lie. So, you know, I’m not sure if I believe that, either.”

