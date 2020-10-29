Miss Robbie Breaks Silence After Son Tim Norman Arrested in Murder Plot

Robbie Montgomery is speaking out for the first time following the murder plot controversy impacting her son, Tim Norman.

We previously reported, Robbie and her son/business partner James Timothy “Tim” Norman had a huge falling out several years ago and they’ve been estranged ever since.

To make the situation even worse between them, Norman was arrested over the summer for an alleged murder-for-hire plot involving his nephew Andre Montgomery, and Miss Robbie’s grandson.

LIKE BLACKAMERICAWEB ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Norman was busted by feds for his alleged role in the 2016 shooting death of Andre after taking out a $450k life insurance policy on his nephew back in 2014. The Feds says he worked with a Memphis-based woman named Terica Ellis to allegedly pull off the murder.

Robbie has been quite on social media since news broke, but she recently made time to share a message to family, friends and fans for their love and support.

“I truly appreciate all the love, prayers, cards, calls, and messages, of support my family and I have received from you all,” she wrote in the caption of a photo of her making a heart with her hands. “May God bless you all.”

As reported by MadameNoire, a friend of the family, journalist April Simpson, recently shared a text message she received from Miss Robbie

“Understandingly, she is not ready to talk and just wants prayers,” Simpson said on Facebook. “In a text to me she wrote quote: ‘Thanks For The Prayers, But At This Time I’m Weak And Can’t Make A Statement. Please Keep Praying For Me And My Son.’”

Robbie and her son starred on the hit OWN series “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s,” and in a 2016 episode, he took her to their old neighborhood where Andre lost his life.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE