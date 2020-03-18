Celebrities Who’ve Lost Children

Losing a child is never easy.
Unfortunately, for the celebrities listed below they understand the feeling all too well. Celebrities like Tina Turner‘s and Bill Cosby lost their children as adults but for others like Prince, his child died as an infant.
In either instance, no one should ever bury a child.
Check out the full list of celebrities who have unfortunately had a child pass away. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments.
We’re sending prayers to everyone on the list because grief is never-ending.
1. Tina Turner
Tina Turner’s son Craig committed suicide at the age of 59.
2. Marvin Jones
NFL player Marvin Jones and wife, lost their youngest child at the age 6 months old.
3. Mike Tyson
Tyson’s 4-year-old daughter Exodus died in 2009 from accidental asphyxiation.
4. Sylvester Stallone
In 2012, Stallone’s son Sage died at the age of 36 from a heart attack.
5. Eric B.Source:Johnny Louis, WENN.com
Eric B.’s daughter Erica died at the of 28-years-old after succumbing to injuries from a car accident.
6. Bill Cosby
The Cosbys lost their only son Ennis, after he was shot to death at the age of 27.
7. Prince
Prince’s child with Mayte Garcia died one week after his birth in 1996.
8. Dr. Dre
Dr. Dre’s 20-year-old son Andre Young, Jr. died from a drug overdose in 2008.
9. OJ Simpson
Simpson’s daughter died at the age of two from drowning.
10. Tameka Foster
Foster’s son died after a boating accident in 2012.
11. John Travolta
Travolta’s son Jett died at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure.