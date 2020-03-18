CLOSE
Celebrities Who’ve Lost Children

Posted 20 hours ago

Losing a child is never easy.

Unfortunately, for the celebrities listed below they understand the feeling all too well. Celebrities like Tina Turner‘s and Bill Cosby lost their children as adults but for others like Prince, his child died as an infant.

In either instance, no one should ever bury a child.

Check out the full list of celebrities who have unfortunately had a child pass away. Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments.

We’re sending prayers to everyone on the list because grief is never-ending.

1. Tina Turner

Tina Turner’s son Craig committed suicide at the age of 59.

2. Marvin Jones

Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo. It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son “Marlito” has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you. We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) ☺️. We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes everyday. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings 👼🏽👼🏽

NFL player Marvin Jones and wife, lost their youngest child at the age 6 months old.

3. Mike Tyson

Tyson’s 4-year-old daughter Exodus died in 2009 from accidental asphyxiation.

4. Sylvester Stallone

In 2012, Stallone’s son Sage died at the age of 36 from a heart attack.

5. Eric B.

Eric B.’s daughter Erica died at the of 28-years-old after succumbing to injuries from a car accident.

6. Bill Cosby

The Cosbys lost their only son Ennis, after he was shot to death at the age of 27.

7. Prince

Prince’s child with Mayte Garcia died one week after his birth in 1996.

8. Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre’s 20-year-old son Andre Young, Jr. died from a drug overdose in 2008.

9. OJ Simpson

Simpson’s daughter died at the age of two from drowning.

10. Tameka Foster

Foster’s son died after a boating accident in 2012.

11. John Travolta

Travolta’s son Jett died at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure.

