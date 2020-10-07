‘I Can See Clearly Now’ Singer Johnny Nash Passes Away At 80

Johnny Nash, best known for the 1972 hit single “I Can See Clearly Now,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, has passed away according to his son. He was 80.

Nash died at his home and had been in declining health.

The single, a reggae-tinged joy, made him internationally famous, particularly in Jamaica. He sold over one million copies of the single and later, he became one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae music on the island.

“He was a wonderful father and family man,” his son, John Nash III said. “He loved people and the world. He will be missed within his community. Family was his everything.”

