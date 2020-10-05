CLOSE
Black Celebrities We Lost Between 2010 – 2020

Posted 18 hours ago

Over the last 10 years, we have lost titans of the entertainment, sports and political world including the likes of Whitney Houston, Prince, Aretha Franklin, Muhammad Ali, and Nelson Mandela.

Unfortunately, many of these deaths were untimely and shocked the world. Thankfully, through their various talents their legacies will never be forgotten and will live on forever.

Including those mentioned above, here is list of Black celebrities and public figures who died from the years of 2010 to 2020.

If we missed anyone, please let us know in the comments.

1. Gary Coleman

Gary Coleman died on May 28, 2010. 

2. Teddy Pendergrass

Source:Associated Press

Teddy Pendergrass died on January 13, 2010. 

3. Lena Horne

Source:(AP Photo/Garth Vaughan, File)

Lena Horne died on May 9, 2010. 

4. Bubba Smith

Football player turned actor Bubba Smith died on August 03, 2011. 

5. Gladys Horton

Gladys Horton of the famed The Marvelettes died on January 26, 2011. 

6. Gill Scott Heron

Gill Scott Heron died on May 27, 2011. 

7. Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012. 

8. Don Cornelius

Don Cornelius  died on February 1, 2012.

9. Donna Summer

Donna Summer died on May 17, 2012. 

10. Sherman Hemsley

Sherman Hemsley  died on July 24, 2012. 

11. Michael Clarke Duncan

Michael Clarke Duncan died on September 03, 2012. 

12. Etta James

Etta James died on January 20, 2012. 

13. Lou Myers

Actor Lou Myers, best known for his role on “A Different World”, died on February 19, 2013. 

14. Chris Kelly

Chris Kelly, of Kris Kross fame, died on May 1, 2013.

15. Nelson Mandela

Source:AP

Nelson Mandela died on December 5, 2013. 

16. James Avery

James Avery died on December 31, 2013. 

17. Deacon Jones

Former NFL player Deacon Jones died on June 3, 2013

18. Lee Thompson Young

Source:David Gabber / Photorazzi/ PR PHOTOS

Lee Thompson Young died on August 19, 2013. 

19. Maya Angelou

Source:Maya Angelou

Maya Angelou died on May 28, 2014. 

20. Meshach Taylor

Source:(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

Meshach Taylor died on June 28, 2014. 

21. Ruby Dee

Source:Utho "denny" Coxall / PR Photos

Ruby Dee died on June 11, 2014. 

22. Bobby Womack

Source:AP Photo/Ron Schwane, file

Bobby Womack (pictured left) died on June 27, 2014. 

23. Jimmy Ruffin

Jimmy Ruffin died on November 17, 2014. 

24. BB King

Source:AP

BB King died on May 14, 2015. 

25. Natalie Cole

Source:AP

Natalie Cole died on December 31, 2015. 

26. Percy Sledge

Percy Sledge died on April 14, 2015. 

27. Ben E. King

Ben E. King died on April 30, 2015. 

28. Bobbi Kristina Brown

Source:AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File

Bobbi Kristina Brown died on July 26, 2015. 

29. Muhammad Ali

Source:Associated Press

Muhammad Ali died on June 3, 2016

30. Maurice White

Source:AP

Maurice White died on February 3, 2016. 

31. Prince

Prince died on April 21, 2016.

32. Tommy Ford

Tommy Ford died on October 12, 2016. 

33. Gwen Ifill

Source:AP

Gwen Ifill died on November 14, 2016. 

34. Ron Glass

Ron Glass died on November 25, 2016. 

35. Al Jarreau

Source:AP

Al Jarreau died on February 12, 2017. 

36. Cuba Gooding Sr

Cuba Gooding Sr died on April 20, 2017. 

37. Della Reese

Source:AP

Della Reese died on November 19, 2017. 

38. Robert Guillaume

Robert Guillaume died on October 24, 2017. 

39. Chuck Berry

Source:AP

Chuck Berry died on March 18, 2017

40. Denise LaSalle

Denise LaSalle died on January 8, 2018

41. Dennis Edwards

Dennis Edwards died on February 2, 2018. 

42. Craig Mack

Craig Mack died on March 12, 2018. 

43. Linda Brown (pictured as a child)

Source:AP

Linda Brown, who is best known for being at the center of the monumental Brown vs. Board of Education case, died on March 25, 2018. 

44. Winnie Mandela

Source:AP

Winnie Mandela died on April 2, 2018. 

45. Yvonne Staples

Yvonne Staples, of the famed Staple Sisters, died on April 10, 2018. 

46. Joe Jackson

Joe Jackson died on June 27, 2018

47. Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin died on August 16, 2018. 

48. Nipsey Hussle

Source:AP

Nipsey Hussle died on March 31, 2019. 

49. Toni Morrison

Source:AP

Toni Morrison died on August 5, 2019. 

50. Diahann Carroll

Diahann Carroll died on October 4, 2019. 

51. Elijah Cummings

Elijah Cummings died on October 17, 2019. 

52. John Witherspoon

John Witherspoon died on October 29, 2019. 

53. Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant died on January 26, 2020. 

54. Ja’net Dubois

Ja’net Dubois died on February 17, 2020. 

55. Bill Withers

Bill Withers died on March 30, 2020. 

56. Little Richard

Source:AP

Little Richard died on May 9, 2020.

57. Bonnie Pointer

Bonnie Pointer on June 8, 2020. 

58. John Lewis

John Lewis died on July 18, 2020. 

59. Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman died on August 28, 2020. 

60. Thomas Jefferson Byrd

Thomas Jefferson Byrd died on October 3, 2020. 

