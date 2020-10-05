Black Celebrities We Lost Between 2010 – 2020

Over the last 10 years, we have lost titans of the entertainment, sports and political world including the likes of Whitney Houston, Prince, Aretha Franklin, Muhammad Ali, and Nelson Mandela.
Unfortunately, many of these deaths were untimely and shocked the world. Thankfully, through their various talents their legacies will never be forgotten and will live on forever.
Including those mentioned above, here is list of Black celebrities and public figures who died from the years of 2010 to 2020.
If we missed anyone, please let us know in the comments.
1. Gary Coleman
Gary Coleman died on May 28, 2010.
2. Teddy PendergrassSource:Associated Press
Teddy Pendergrass died on January 13, 2010.
3. Lena HorneSource:(AP Photo/Garth Vaughan, File)
Lena Horne died on May 9, 2010.
4. Bubba Smith
Football player turned actor Bubba Smith died on August 03, 2011.
5. Gladys Horton
Gladys Horton of the famed The Marvelettes died on January 26, 2011.
6. Gill Scott Heron
Gill Scott Heron died on May 27, 2011.
7. Whitney Houston
Whitney Houston died on February 11, 2012.
8. Don Cornelius
Don Cornelius died on February 1, 2012.
9. Donna Summer
Donna Summer died on May 17, 2012.
10. Sherman Hemsley
Sherman Hemsley died on July 24, 2012.
11. Michael Clarke Duncan
Michael Clarke Duncan died on September 03, 2012.
12. Etta James
Etta James died on January 20, 2012.
13. Lou Myers
Actor Lou Myers, best known for his role on “A Different World”, died on February 19, 2013.
14. Chris Kelly
Chris Kelly, of Kris Kross fame, died on May 1, 2013.
15. Nelson MandelaSource:AP
Nelson Mandela died on December 5, 2013.
16. James Avery
James Avery died on December 31, 2013.
17. Deacon Jones
Former NFL player Deacon Jones died on June 3, 2013
18. Lee Thompson YoungSource:David Gabber / Photorazzi/ PR PHOTOS
Lee Thompson Young died on August 19, 2013.
19. Maya AngelouSource:Maya Angelou
Maya Angelou died on May 28, 2014.
20. Meshach TaylorSource:(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)
Meshach Taylor died on June 28, 2014.
21. Ruby DeeSource:Utho "denny" Coxall / PR Photos
Ruby Dee died on June 11, 2014.
22. Bobby WomackSource:AP Photo/Ron Schwane, file
Bobby Womack (pictured left) died on June 27, 2014.
23. Jimmy Ruffin
Jimmy Ruffin died on November 17, 2014.
24. BB KingSource:AP
BB King died on May 14, 2015.
25. Natalie ColeSource:AP
Natalie Cole died on December 31, 2015.
26. Percy Sledge
Percy Sledge died on April 14, 2015.
27. Ben E. King
Ben E. King died on April 30, 2015.
28. Bobbi Kristina BrownSource:AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File
Bobbi Kristina Brown died on July 26, 2015.
29. Muhammad AliSource:Associated Press
Muhammad Ali died on June 3, 2016
30. Maurice WhiteSource:AP
Maurice White died on February 3, 2016.
31. Prince
Prince died on April 21, 2016.
32. Tommy Ford
Tommy Ford died on October 12, 2016.
33. Gwen IfillSource:AP
Gwen Ifill died on November 14, 2016.
34. Ron Glass
Ron Glass died on November 25, 2016.
35. Al JarreauSource:AP
Al Jarreau died on February 12, 2017.
36. Cuba Gooding Sr
Cuba Gooding Sr died on April 20, 2017.
37. Della ReeseSource:AP
Della Reese died on November 19, 2017.
38. Robert Guillaume
Robert Guillaume died on October 24, 2017.
39. Chuck BerrySource:AP
Chuck Berry died on March 18, 2017
40. Denise LaSalle
Denise LaSalle died on January 8, 2018
41. Dennis Edwards
Dennis Edwards died on February 2, 2018.
42. Craig Mack
Craig Mack died on March 12, 2018.
43. Linda Brown (pictured as a child)Source:AP
Linda Brown, who is best known for being at the center of the monumental Brown vs. Board of Education case, died on March 25, 2018.
44. Winnie MandelaSource:AP
Winnie Mandela died on April 2, 2018.
45. Yvonne Staples
Yvonne Staples, of the famed Staple Sisters, died on April 10, 2018.
46. Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson died on June 27, 2018
47. Aretha Franklin
Aretha Franklin died on August 16, 2018.
48. Nipsey HussleSource:AP
Nipsey Hussle died on March 31, 2019.
49. Toni MorrisonSource:AP
Toni Morrison died on August 5, 2019.
50. Diahann Carroll
Diahann Carroll died on October 4, 2019.
51. Elijah Cummings
Elijah Cummings died on October 17, 2019.
52. John Witherspoon
John Witherspoon died on October 29, 2019.
53. Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant died on January 26, 2020.
54. Ja’net Dubois
Ja’net Dubois died on February 17, 2020.
55. Bill Withers
Bill Withers died on March 30, 2020.
56. Little RichardSource:AP
Little Richard died on May 9, 2020.
57. Bonnie Pointer
Bonnie Pointer on June 8, 2020.
58. John Lewis
John Lewis died on July 18, 2020.
59. Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman died on August 28, 2020.
60. Thomas Jefferson Byrd
Thomas Jefferson Byrd died on October 3, 2020.