Black Celebrities We Lost Between 2010 – 2020

Over the last 10 years, we have lost titans of the entertainment, sports and political world including the likes of Whitney Houston, Prince, Aretha Franklin, Muhammad Ali, and Nelson Mandela.

Unfortunately, many of these deaths were untimely and shocked the world. Thankfully, through their various talents their legacies will never be forgotten and will live on forever.

Including those mentioned above, here is list of Black celebrities and public figures who died from the years of 2010 to 2020.

If we missed anyone, please let us know in the comments.