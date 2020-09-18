Halle Berry Has A New Man & She Revealed His Identity… Sort Of [PHOTO]

Halle Berry recently celebrated her 54th birthday but it appears she has other things to celebrate: a new love.

Over the past couple of months, Berry has given her Instagram fans hints that she has a new man in her life. Although she never came out saying it directly, the actress posted a couple of feet photos that show not only her feet but also the feet of a mystery man.

Well now the cat is out of the bag.. sort of. Berry posted a photo on Instagram wearing a shirt with the name Van Hunt on it. Seems innocent, right? Well her caption spills the tea. She humorously, wrote, “now ya know… ♥️🦶🏽”.

Get it? We’ve been wondering who these feet belonged to and now we know, it is musician Van Hunt.

Hunt, 50, is a neo soul and funk musician who has earned himself a Grammy for a cover of Sly & The Family Stone’s “Family Affair” with John Legend and Joss Stone.

He also has released a couple solo projects.

All we have to say is, what a lucky guy.

