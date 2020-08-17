CLOSE
HomePhoto Galleries

Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old

Posted August 17, 2020

Celebrities like Viola DavisAngela Bassett and Michelle Obama remind us that age does not limit our beauty!

All over the age of 50, these ladies prove that Black does not crack.. and even if it does, we still look damn good!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The 1940s, 1950s, and 1960s produced some of our favorite actresses, singers and public figures. Check out the list of celebrities below. Who are we missing?

A couple of celebrities who will be joining the over 50 club soon are Queen LatifahTaraji P. Henson and Mary J. Blige.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

1. Angela Bassett

2. LisaRaye

(Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

3. Nicole Murphy

4. Robin Givens

5. Viola Davis

6. Vanessa Williams

7. Vivica A. Fox

8. Michelle Obama

9. Oprah Winfrey

10. Diana Ross

11. Lynn Whitfield

12. Loretta Devine

13. Cynthia Bailey

14. Robin Roberts

15. Chaka Khan

16. Debbie Allen

17. Lisa Bonet

18. Phylicia Rashad

19. Niecy Nash

20. AJ Johnson

21. Vanessa Bell Calloway

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Related Galleries
Twitter Slams ‘Black Love’ For Not Featuring Dark-Skinned Women
10 Times Halle Berry Was Style And Beauty Goals
Folks Can’t Deal With Herman Cain’s ‘Resurrected’ Twitter Account
Best Reactions To The ‘Greenleaf’ Series Finale
Beverly Johnson Drops New Photos... Reminds Us She's Still Got It!
10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet
Close