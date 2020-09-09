Niecy Nash Says Marriage to Jessica Betts ‘Has Nothing to do with Gender’

Niecy Nash stunned fans last month when she announced her surprise wedding to singer Jessica Betts.

The “Claws” actress opens up about their love story in the latest issue of PEOPLE, saying Betts is “the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life.”

“[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul,” said Nash, who divorced her second husband Jay Tucker in March.

“I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” says Nash of the her decision to marry a woman.

“I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment,” she continued.

“I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love,” she shares. “And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”

Nash was still married to Tucker when she and Betts, 41, first connected on social media in 2015.

“[Jessica] and I were friends, but I never saw her as someone I would date,” says Nash.

But after she and Tucker called it quits, Nash had a change of heart.

“I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being,” she tells PEOPLE. “But we began to see each other in a way we never had before. Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it. But I’ve learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time.” Nash confirmed her marriage to Betts on Aug. 31 via Instagram (check out the post below). The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their home in Ventura County, California, on Aug. 29.

