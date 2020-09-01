Black Celebrities Who Identify As Bisexual, Pansexual & More

Janelle Monae is just one example of a celebrity who has opened up her about sexuality. The soulful songstress and actress revealed in a 2018 Rolling Stone interview that she identifies as Pansexual.

GLAAD explains Pansexuality as, “anyone attracted to people of all genders or sexes, or regardless of sex or gender.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Check out the list below to learn about more celebrities who also identify as Pansexual; as well as others who identify as Bisexual or Queer, and a few who opt to not publicly identify under one category.