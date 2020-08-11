Ben Vereen’s Son Benjamin Vereen Jr., Dead At 55

Legendary actor Ben Vereen is mourning the death of his son, Benjamin Vereen Jr., reports PEOPLE.com.

The Tony-award winning actor released a statement, confirming his son’s death, sharing, “I am sorry to announce my son Benjamin A Vereen Jr., affectionately known as Benji passed away.” Adding, “Thank you to the public for loving my son.”

Vereen Jr. was also a man of the arts. His father noted him as a talented dancer and choreographer.

NY1.com reports Vereen Jr. had been missing since July 27.

Vereen Jr. is survived by four children.

The cause of his death has not be released.

