 Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield Shine In ‘Judas & The Black Messiah’ Trailer

We’ll never look at Daniel Kaluuya or LaKeith Stanfield the same again!

Warner Bros. Pictures just released the new trailer for “Judas & The Black Messiah” and we’re completely blown away.

The film, which was directed by Shaka King and executive produced by Ryan and Zinzi Coogler and Charles King, is about one of the most powerful black men in American history, Chairman Fred Hampton.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Chairman Fred Hampton was 21 years old when he was assassinated by the FBI, who coerced a petty criminal named William O’Neal to help them silence him and the Black Panther Party. But they could not kill Fred Hampton’s legacy and, 50 years later, his words still echo…louder than ever.

I am a revolutionary!

Watch the trailer below:

This story was originally posted on Bossip.com.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE