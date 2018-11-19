Denzel Washington , Djimon Hounsou , Dwight Howard

Hot Chocolate

Posted November 19, 2018

1. Luke James

Luke James

2. Luke James

Luke James

3. Lance Gross IG

Lance Gross IG

4. Lance Gross IG

Lance Gross IG

5. Djimon Hounsou

Djimon Hounsou

Djimon Hounsou began his career gracing the catwalks of Paris and London. (AP)

6. Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut

Actor Morris Chestnut was born in California in 1969. (Photo: PR Photos)

7. Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington

Actor, producer and director Denzel Washington was born in December of 1954.

8. Idris Elba

Idris Elba

Actor Idris Elba was born in 1972 in England. (Photo: AP)

9. Blair Underwood

Blair Underwood

Actor Blair Underwood was born in 1964.(Photo: PR Photos)

10. Derek Luke

Derek Luke

Actor Derek Luke was born in 1974 in New Jersey. (PR Photos)

11. Tyson Beckford

Tyson Beckford

Model and actor Tyson Beckford is the epitome of a beautiful man with dark skin. (Photo: PR)

12. Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs, born in 1971 is an actor, Broadway performer, singer & dancer. (AP)

13. Dwight Howard

Dwight Howard

NBA player Dwight Howard was born in 1985. (PR Photos)

14. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje

Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje is a former fashion model. He is 45 years old. (PR Photos)

15. Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade has become one of the most electrifying stars in the NBA. He is 31 years old and father of two. (AP)

16. Michael Vick

Michael Vick

NFL quarterback Michael Vick was born June 26, 1980. (Photo: AP)

17. Reggie Bush

Reggie Bush

NFL running back Reggie Bush was born March 2, 1985. (Photo: PR)

