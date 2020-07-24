CLOSE
Black Woman Found Hanging In Her White Roommate’s Garage In Texas

Social media users are demanding answers after Gloria Bambo was found hanging in her white roommate’s garage in McKinney, Texas, a suburb of Dallas.

The 20-year-old reportedly went missing on July 9th and was not found until July 12th though according to a Facebook post, the garage underwent repairs during this time. 

The McKinney Police Department made a statement saying they do not report publically on suicides but felt the need due to the public outrage on social media. The department is suggesting this incident was a suicide.

“A number of posts on social media have speculated about the death of Gloria Bambo, a 20-year-old Black female,” the post read. “Ms. Bambo’s body was discovered by her 19-year-old male housemate who has fully cooperated during the investigation. All evidence in the case so far leads investigators to believe it was suicide.”

REVOLT reports that an alleged friend Bambo’s roommate shared text messages saying that he had no involvement with her death and that Bambo had “an estranged relationship with her family [and] went through a lot of traumatic experiences in her life, and was diagnosed with bipolar and anxiety disorders.”

The text messages also shared details leading up to him finding Bambo’s body but the Twitter account has since gone private.

The Grio says that Kedrian Fisher, a former high school classmate claims she was murdered and created a petition to demand justice. Fisher called her death a “lynching” in broad daylight.

“Police refused share any other information to the family. That`s right our law and order only gave her a paragraph of information. Her enemies are so convinced on erasing her life & her story that they hijacked Gloria`s social media,” said in the petition.

Social media users are using their platform to also raise awareness for the case making the story viral.

The McKinney Police Department says the case is under investigation and this story is still developing.

Black Woman Found Hanging In Her White Roommate’s Garage In Texas  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

