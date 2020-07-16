Books
HomeBooks

Niece Suggests Trump Has Routinely Used The N-Word And Anti-Semitic Slurs

Is this a "duh" moment or a game-changer?

Throughout the few highs and too-many-to-count downs of what’s been a very unpredictable year, one single constant has remained: Donald Trump‘s racism. And so it only follows that his niece, fresh off the release of her bombshell tell-all about her uncle, provided a racist addendum of sorts when she suggested on Thursday night that Trump would routinely use the N-word and anti-Semitic slurs.

Yes, it may be a major “duh” moment, what with Trump doing everything from retweeting a video of a racist saying “white power” to downplaying the number of Black people killed by police — and that was just this month alone! However, for some people on the fence in deciding which candidate to support on Election Day, Mary Trump‘s interview with Rachel Maddow on Thursday night could help them decide to vote against the president, making his niece’s disclosure much more significant than it was surprising.

In a quick 45-second clip from the interview going viral on social media, Mary Trump all but shrugs while telling Maddow about her uncle’s propensity for using racist language, seemingly implying that it was no big deal to hear him utter racial epithets.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

After Mary Trump told Maddow her whole family used racist slurs, she was asked that also included Donald Trump. Mary Trump looked at Maddow like she was crazy for even suggesting there was any doubt in the first place.

“Oh yeah,” she said, looking dumbfounded. “Of course I did.” She added: “I don’t think that should surprise anybody.”

But Maddow, who was speechless in response, did seem to be caught off guard by what was stated as fact.

So she asked again, slightly differently.

“Have you heard the president use the N-word?” Maddow rephrased her question, giving Mary Trump a chance to change her claims. But she didn’t.

“Yeah,” Mary Trump responds while nodding her head affirmatively.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

“And anti-Semitic slurs, specifically?” Maddow followed up with.

“Yes,” Mary Trump answers.

Watch the clip below.

Curiously, Mary Trump made no mention of herself using that kind of language, however.

She has been busy promoting her new book that dishes up dirt about the Trumps in part because the self-described outcast found out after Fred Trump Sr. died in 1999 “that she and her brother had been cut out of his will, depriving them of what they believed was their rightful share of untold millions,” as the New York Times summed it up.

In the latest proof of the law of supply and demand, the book, entitled, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” set a new record for its publisher by selling 950,000 copies on Thursday, the day it was released, CNN reported.

As far as Trump and the N-word go, we’ve all heard this story before. Only at the time, it came from the flawed source of Omarosa Manigault Newman. The fired White House aide and former losing contestant on “The Apprentice” teased having a so-called “N-word tape” purportedly recorded during her time on Trump’s top-rated TV game show he hosted. She also said she recorded every conversation she ever had in the White House. But when her Omarosa’s own tell-all, “Unhinged,” dropped nearly two years ago, there was no reference to the “N-word tape” at all.

Anti-Semitism has been an unfortunate trending topic in recent weeks, beginning with and NFL player’s misguided speech and continuing this week with ViacomCBS firing Nick Cannon after the entertainment mogul was accused of using anti-Semitic language.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

US: Protestors set fire to Minneapolis police precinct

Minneapolis Descends Into Fiery Chaos As Trump Threatens Protesting 'THUGS' With 'Shooting'

59 photos Launch gallery

Minneapolis Descends Into Fiery Chaos As Trump Threatens Protesting 'THUGS' With 'Shooting'

Continue reading Minneapolis Descends Into Fiery Chaos As Trump Threatens Protesting ‘THUGS’ With ‘Shooting’

Minneapolis Descends Into Fiery Chaos As Trump Threatens Protesting 'THUGS' With 'Shooting'

[caption id="attachment_3950196" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:00 a.m. ET, May 29 -- Minneapolis protests raged for a third night straight in response to a fired city police officer appearing to kill an unarmed Black man in broad daylight on Memorial Day. As protesters managed to not only breach the police station where the officer worked, they also set it on fire, prompting the president to respond by warning the "THUGS" looting stores and suggesting that he will have them shot. [caption id="attachment_3950193" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] Hundreds of protesters took to the Minneapolis streets to demonstrate against the death of George Floyd, who witnesses recorded apparently being killed by Derek Chauvin, who, along with three other people were fired on Tuesday from the Minneapolis Police Department. However, criminal charges have remained elusive since the shooting on Monday, which is part of the reason protesters claimed they were demonstrating. [caption id="attachment_3950195" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty[/caption] Having previously been relatively quiet about the high profile killing of an unarmed and handcuffed Black man by police, Donald Trump resorted to racist tropes in a series of tweets early Friday morning that blamed the situation on "the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey." [caption id="attachment_3950197" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty[/caption] In a subsequent tweet, Trump threatened to order the U.S. military to shoot the "THUGS" protesting. The second tweet was censored -- but not removed -- by Twitter for violating the social media platform's policy on glorifying violence. https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1266231100780744704?s=20 Trump's tweets capped off a night of chaos not just in Minneapolis but also in various cities around the country where protesters used Floyd's death as an opportunity to highlight the police violence against Black people in their hometowns. Protesters also continued to light structures on fire in addition to setting the 3rd precinct aflame. [caption id="attachment_3950194" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: KEREM YUCEL / Getty[/caption] One night after setting a Target and a construction site on fire and reducing them to ash, a restaurant was among the latest structural casualties from the protests. https://twitter.com/EngKelvin3/status/1266296088207560705?s=20 The National Guard was also activated and deployed to Minneapolis. https://twitter.com/StribJany/status/1266281378947063809 Protesters were still clashing with police into the early hours of Friday, according to video footage posted to social media. https://twitter.com/MichaelDoudna/status/1266279693113716738?s=20 A separate fire was reported at the 4th police precinct, too. https://twitter.com/VuHyena/status/1266265697966948354?s=20 A local pharmacy also went up in flames. https://twitter.com/NFerraroPiPress/status/1266257324479373318 https://twitter.com/PaulBlume_FOX9/status/1266244250045313024   Original story:   Minneapolis residents woke up Thursday to see their city literally burning as protesters raged and rioted following the police killing of an unarmed Black man earlier this week. https://twitter.com/StarTribune/status/1265925608699092996?s=20 Wednesday was the second straight night of people protesting the Minneapolis Police Department and its officers involved in the death of George Floyd, who was handcuffed on Memorial Day and forced to lie face-down on the street when now-fired cop Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck until the 46-year-old man was no longer conscious. https://twitter.com/FrostIgneel/status/1265901367664603137?s=20 Aside from people protesting Floyd's killing, his actual killer remained free and avoided any criminal charges and an arrest as of Thursday morning despite the Minneapolis mayor on Wednesday calling for that to happen. https://twitter.com/TPalanuk/status/1265947611489611777?s=20 Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Wednesday in no uncertain terms that he thinks Chauvin should be arrested. https://twitter.com/CodyReese_/status/1265933297281929216?s=20 “I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” he said. “If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now. And I cannot come up with a good answer to that.”   https://twitter.com/_J_Jizzle/status/1265908005410914304?s=20 While the protests Tuesday night were contentious at times, including protesters being pepper-sprayed and getting shot by rubber bullets, photos and video footage from Wednesday night and into Thursday morning showed evidence of an even more intense demonstration against police violence. https://twitter.com/atSerpentine/status/1265902841308295175?s=20 Multiple buildings and structures in Minneapolis were ravaged by fires as one person was reportedly shot to death amid all the protesting. Police made an arrest in the case but details of that shooting were scarce as videos surfaced of officers threatening protesters. https://twitter.com/rtnordy/status/1265939354062598144?s=20 The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the protest's lone shooting victim was shot by a store owner. https://twitter.com/StribJany/status/1265889915310653440?s=20 However, it was the evolving details of Floyd's brazen police killing that was fueling the rage shown by protesters, including one who was shown with a bloody head after having been apparently shot by officers' rubber bullets. https://twitter.com/StribJany/status/1265907241808519169?s=20 One of the places that burned down was a Target store -- perhaps the flagship store as the company's headquarters are in Minneapolis. https://twitter.com/exlusively_xo/status/1265911896181538817?s=20 Protesters turned into looters when they broke into the store and eventually lit it on fire. https://twitter.com/KEEMSTAR/status/1265919608743215104?s=20 There were also reports that officers in the city's 3rd precinct were being shot at. https://twitter.com/believe_coach/status/1265923428562993152?s=20 Wednesday was the second straight day and night of protests and police showed they were up to the task by wearing riot gear and shooting flash bangs at protesters as well as tear gas cannisters. https://twitter.com/kscullinfox9/status/1265776062191013890?s=20 Protesters vowed to keep his Floyd’s alive in an effort to achieve legal and social justice in the Minneapolis area’s latest high-profile police killing of a Black person. https://twitter.com/billkellerfox9/status/1265944304687685633?s=20 A tweet from someone who identified herself as a Minneapolis resident said that the images of the city burning gave her a sense of satisfaction. https://twitter.com/dickexpert/status/1265898046690414593?s=20 Some local residents raced to try to extinguish the fires in their neighborhood, perhaps to no avail because of the way they were raging. https://twitter.com/devkrinke/status/1265905849282826240?s=20 Scroll down to see more powerful images from the continued protests of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis as the city demands justice and an end to police violence.

Niece Suggests Trump Has Routinely Used The N-Word And Anti-Semitic Slurs  was originally published on newsone.com

Donald Trump , TM

More From BlackAmericaWeb
Close