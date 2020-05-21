The Class of 2020 will have to graduate a bit different from any other class due to the global pandemic.

Every year during this time, celebrities show off their high school/college photos to reminisce about the good ol’ times.

Alicia Keys was obviously feeling nostalgic because she shared some of her high school memories on Instagram including her graduation photo:

Keys also shared a picture from her high school prom:

Do you still have your high school photos laying around?

Alicia Keys Shares Some Of Her High School Photos was originally published on rnbphilly.com