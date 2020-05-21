CLOSE
Alicia Keys Shares Some Of Her High School Photos

Alicia Keys chose to go on Instagram and show some of her highschool photos off! 

The Class of 2020 will have to graduate a bit different from any other class due to the global pandemic.

Every year during this time, celebrities show off their high school/college photos to reminisce about the good ol’ times.

Alicia Keys was obviously feeling nostalgic because she shared some of her high school memories on Instagram including her graduation photo:

 

 

Keys also shared a picture from her high school prom:

 

 

Do you still have your high school photos laying around?

 

Alicia Keys Shares Some Of Her High School Photos  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

