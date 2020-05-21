Alicia Keys Shares Some Of Her High School Photos

The Class of 2020 will have to graduate a bit different from any other class due to the global pandemic.
Every year during this time, celebrities show off their high school/college photos to reminisce about the good ol’ times.
Alicia Keys was obviously feeling nostalgic because she shared some of her high school memories on Instagram including her graduation photo:
Had to post my high school graduation pic in honor of the BIG night TONIGHT!!! 👩🏽🎓✨👨🏾🎓To the class of 2020: I’m so so proud of you. You defied the odds!! Keep shinning!! ✨✨✨ I’m so excited to be a part of your celebration tonight at 8PM ET/PT big love to @kingjames & @XQamerica 💜💜#GraduateTogether For those graduating share a memory below. If you’ve already graduated, share some wisdom! I love hearing your thoughts 💜💜💜
Keys also shared a picture from her high school prom:
I went to my prom with one of my closest guy friends/brothers @iamrussjones I’ve known him since kindergarten and I know him to this day!! I don’t think I even wanted to go. I probably pretended I was too cool. I think I was just nervous and didn’t want to get caught up in all the drama… But a group of us decided to go as homies, we rented some kind of limo or maybe we just walked. 🤣🤣 honestly, I can’t remember…How about that red purse tho? Who does a red dress and a red purse?? 🤣🤣 In the end, we had fun. For those who couldn’t have prom this year, I send u love and light and I promise there will be SO many more parties to come 💜🥳
Do you still have your high school photos laying around?
