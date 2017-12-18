SWIRLED: Our Favorite Black & White Celebs

Check out our gallery of our favorite multi-racial celebrities.
1. Singer KeKe Wyatt’s mother is white and her father is African-American.
2. Alicia Keys has an Italian mom and an African- American dad. (PR)
3. Actor Boris Kodjue’s father is Ghanaian and his mother German. (PR)
4. Athlete Lolo Jones birth mother is white and her dad is black. (PR)
5. “Criminal Minds” actor has a white mom and a black dad. (PR)
6. Rashida Jones, daughter of Quincy Jones, who is Black and mom, Peggy Lipton is White. (PR)
7. Singer Lenny Kravitz has a Black mom and a Caucasian-Jewish father. (PR)
8. Amber Rose has an Italian father and a Creole Mother. (PR)
9. Drake’s mother is Jewish-Canadian and his father is Black. (PR)
10. Jordin Sparks is bi-racial too. (PR)
11. J.Cole’s mother is caucasian and his dad is African- American. (PR)
12. Singer Mya’s father is Italian and her mother is Black. (PR)
