Terry Crews’ Wife Has Double Mastectomy Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis

The wife of actor Terry Crews was diagnosed with breast cancer weeks ago, and has since undergone a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery.

“Though it was Stage 1, you’re overwhelmed with fear,” Rebecca, 54, shared with PEOPLE of her experience. “Like cancer is this all-consuming, all-powerful evil entity.”

As noted by Page Six, the mother of five had a small, pre-cancerous lump removed from her right breast over a decade ago, and last year, her mother had a cancerous lump removed. Since then, Rebecca has been taking extra precautions when it comes to getting screened.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Following her most recent doctor’s appointment, she received her breast cancer diagnosis.

“After the call I had this clear vision of myself stepping through a door, and on the other side of this door, the sun was shining brightly and I was very happy,” she recalled. “I just had this sense that I was going to be OK.”

Terry, however, wasn’t as calm.

“My husband has watched me go through a lot, but the look on his face … he looked at me like I was going to die,” she said. “He told me it felt like his insides were melting. I said, ‘I need you to be strong for me,’ and he said, ‘OK,’ and hugged me, but I think he needed that hug.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Rebecca underwent double mastectomy surgery March 3 and she is now cancer-free. But with a compromised immune system, she is now worried about being high risk for contracting the deadly coronavirus.

“I’ve been so nervous, too, because a couple times I’ve woken up in the middle of the night with trouble breathing and thought, ‘Oh no.’”

Luckily, her husband has been a comfort during this challenging time in their marriage.

“I have to give him his props because he’s been cooking for me, helping me bathe, and just really stepping up,” Crews says. “I tease him all the time, I’m like, Did I have to get cancer to be treated like this?!’”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE