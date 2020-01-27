Terry Crews Tweets Tone-Deaf Response To Gabrielle Union, Twitter Roasts Him

Last week, Terry Crews jumped off the cliff of white patriarchy to defend America’s Got Talent and their subsequent decision to terminate ex-judge Gabrielle Union from the show.

Crews tweeted the following, putting a permanent stake in the ground of where his loyalty lies, and it clearly isn’t with Union.

RELATED: Gabrielle Union Responds To Terry Crews On His ‘AGT’ Experience

All of this stems from Crews’ recent interview on the Today show, where he asked about Unions’ departure on the Today show, where he said that his time as a host has resulted in “the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment.”

There is only one woman one earth I have to please. Her name is Rebecca. Not my mother, my sister, my daughters or co-workers. I will let their husbands/ boyfriends/ partners take care of them. Rebecca gives me WINGS — terry crews (@terrycrews) January 27, 2020

It was a direct affront to Union after it was revealed in a Variety report that she was told her hair was “too Black,” and was made to feel uncomfortable after reporting a racial joke made by her colleague Jay Leno. During his interview Crews went on to say that being a witness to racism on set was not his “experience.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Directly after, Union voiced her confusion and disappointment in a series of tweets, refraining from naming Crews specifically. And she was not alone, many added to the commentary disgusted with the idea that a Black man would ignore the concerns voiced by a Black woman, especially one whom had stood behind him in the midst of his darkest hour.

Crews came forward during the height of the #MeToo movement, to stand behind the women who were sexual assault victims, sharing that he was assaulted by a Hollywood executive during an industry party in 2016. Union was one of his most prominent supporters, a sexual assault victim herself.

His most recent Tweets show that advocacy and ally-ship goes beyond and can only be rooted in action. Clearly Crews needs to take a moment to digest why he felt the need to separate himself from Union’s experience, even if it was not one that he shared.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Amanda Seales pretty much summed up what everyone was thinking during Monday’s episode of The Real.

Twitter is currently gathering him together. Here are some of the tweets:

terry crews did a whole pr tour talking about Black women supporting him when no one else would only to turn around and tell Black women to find men in their life to support them bc it ain’t him. — lisa bonet said… (@pants_so_short) January 27, 2020

When cancel culture actually starts working I hope Terry Crews is first. — Angela (@TheKitchenista) January 27, 2020

Terry crews said he doesn’t have to please his mother or daughters. That man is the most bitchmade human ever and no amount of dumbbells and barbells will fix that — ????? (@ELITEbreak_) January 27, 2020

So many of y’all are already rightfully lighting Terry Crews’ ass up, but I remember marveling at how he jumped into the arms of #BlackTwitter when the women here were defending him and holding him down, then how quickly he showed his ass at the first bit of *fair* criticism. — Naima Cochrane (@naima) January 27, 2020

I hope Terry Crews made all the money he wanted to make because Black women will never support another project he’s attached to again. He blackballed himself. — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) January 27, 2020

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: