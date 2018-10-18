Tom Joyner TV
Home > Tom Joyner TV > Exclusive Interviews

Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!

Leave a comment

Being a celebrity wife comes with a lot of attention. Some of the attention can be great, but other times it can make it hard to make a name for yourself separate from your spouse. That’s why Rebecca King-Crews, wife of Terry Crews, began to pursue music under an alias.

Crews wanted her music to stand alone and be separate from any pre-judgement people might have. So, under the name Regina Madre she shared her musical talents with the world. But now she’s ready to stop “hiding” her true identity.

Check out her interview above and listen to her single Destiny, below.

 

 

Remembering 14 Musical Icons That We Have Lost
14 photos

 

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

music , Rebecca Crews , Terry Crews

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Just Added
Florida To Bend Voting Rules In Counties Hit By Hurricane
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
New USA Gymnastics President Quits Four Days Into Job After Simone Biles Criticism
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Tommie Lee Arrested For Assaulting Her Child At Middle School
Only Black GOP Woman In Congress Running In Trump-Wary Utah
Police
Police Officer Lectures Black 11-Year-Old Carrying BB Gun [Video]
Puppeteer Who Played Big Bird On ‘Sesame Street’ Retiring
13 Years Later, Guilty Plea In Post-Katrina Racial Shooting
Little Known Black History Fact: Ntozake Shange
Greenleaf Season 3, Episode 8 Recap: ”The Price of Freedom”
California Surgeon And Girlfriend Charged With Raping More Women
Who’s Going To Die On ‘Empire’ Season 5?
Close