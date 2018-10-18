Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!

Being a celebrity wife comes with a lot of attention. Some of the attention can be great, but other times it can make it hard to make a name for yourself separate from your spouse. That’s why Rebecca King-Crews, wife of Terry Crews, began to pursue music under an alias.

Crews wanted her music to stand alone and be separate from any pre-judgement people might have. So, under the name Regina Madre she shared her musical talents with the world. But now she’s ready to stop “hiding” her true identity.

Check out her interview above and listen to her single Destiny, below.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE