Samuel L. Jackson Says ‘Stay The F*ck Home’ In Hilarious Poem On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ [WATCH]

Samuel L. Jackson appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Tuesday (which the host is doing from home), and presented a new book by Adam Mansbach, author of the adult best-seller “Go the F— to Sleep,” titled “Stay the F— at Home.”

In addition to dishing about how the actor has been spending his free time in quarantine, he also read a very timely update of the bedtime poem “Go the F–k to Sleep,” which became a viral sensation nearly 10 years ago.

It’s the laugh we all need right now as we continue to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Something that would remind people of what social distancing and where we are in these times right now,” Jason reads from the book, as a soothing piano plays in the background. “Stay the f–k at home/ The Rona is spreading, this s–t is no joke/ It’s no time to work or roam/ The way you can fight it is simple my friends/ Just stay the f–k at home,” he said, per Billboard. “Now, technically I’m not a doctor/ But motherf—ers listen when I read a poem/ So here I am, Sam f—ing Jackson imploring you to keep ya ass at home.”

“I love it,” Kimmel said at the end. “You got another classic on your hands.”

Watch Jackson read the full poem on Kimmel above (beginning at the 5:55 mark).

Awww Muthha Fhukkazz, Get Ready! A new game begins! Introducing #Spiral: From The Book Of Saw – In theaters May 15. @saw with Me and Chris Rock! pic.twitter.com/Rk2VAy6npE — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 5, 2020

Jackson is set to co-star alongside Chris Rock in the reboot of the “Saw” franchise, titled “Spiral.”

The project is being dubbed “a new chapter from the book of “Saw” and is helmed by director Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed three of the most successful “Saw” films.

The screenplay is based on Rock’s concept, and the comedian also serves as executive producer and co-stars alongside Marisol Nichols and Max Minghella.

Details about the plot are still under wraps, “but it is known that Rock will play a police detective investigating some gory murders while Samuel L. Jackson will join him as his father,” Complex writes.

“I’ve been a fan of ‘Saw’ since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place,” said Rock in a statement in February.

The “Saw” movies have grossed $454 million at the domestic box office and almost $1 billion worldwide.

“Jigsaw” was the last entry in the series in October 2017.

“Spiral” opens May 15.

