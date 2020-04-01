10 Black Fitness and Dance Influencers To Follow During The Coronavirus Quarantine
1. COACH CASS FIT
Aye!!💃🏿💃🏿💃🏿Join us Online each week (Kukuwa Fitness Online) for new dance fitness workouts keeping you in shape and filled with positive energy!! Use STAYWELL33 discount code to get hundreds of videos and amazing content every day for only $10 a month! Go to or click www.kukuwafitness.com/workoutonline.com @coachcassfit @ladypink885 @kellybroganmd @cfunk_dance_fitness #kukuwafitness #workoutonline #staywell #africandance #afrobeats #strengthtraining
2. THE FIT NEW YORKER
its day #9... yall still with me?... remember it's your day 9.. not mine! ..and yes I'm still @nyknicks fan!🏀 ➖ today vibe 🎧🎧 is provided by the #JuiceCrew #marleymarl @mastaacepics @mc_craig_g #koolgrap @officialbigdaddykane #classicshit.. #TheFitNewYorker @thefitnewyorker
3. DEBBIE ALLEN
4. ANDIA WINSLOW
Part 1, check #IGTV or simply click on the tile to the right of this one! --------------- #Monday! Wow, what a difference a week can make. Hope you all are heeding the public safety call to (in)action and staying at home if possible. @healthmagazine #HealthMagazine and I made a 13 minute mood reset #workout that I hope you'll enjoy as you settle into new routines and make time for personal #wellness practices. I'll be posting at-home workouts and advice all month, stay tuned here and on FB. Hit me here w/ questions or requests. #FitnessActivist #Covid19 #Corona #TheFitCycle #HomeWorkout #WorkFromHome #ShelterInPlace #quarantine #RemoteWork #2020 #Exercise #NYC #LA #Health #GetItInWhereYouCanFitItIn
5. HURRICANE FITNESS
Burn over 800calories from the comfort of your home! Join us @afrobeatburnout Every Wednesday 7pm and Saturday 10am! Hosted by: @hurricane_gh @scott_burnhard Cost: $10/class To receive the sign in password or link, Cashapp: $hurricanegh1 Venmo: Hurricanegh Paypal Email: info@hurricanegh.com NB: Please add your email and class date in the notes when you make your payment to receive the sign link or password! Let’s stay on it!! #afrobeatburnout
6. FAITH HUNTER
tuning into the vibrations to bring forth my greatest level of creativity, beauty, intelligence, healing and magnetic expansion of the soul.✨ #spirituallyfly thought photo captured by @julianthomas_ #faithhunter #meditationteacher #yogateacher #spiritualteacher #meditation #meditation #highvibration #magnetic
7. ARNIE GAITHER
8. LITA LEWIS
I was asked to share some less dynamic movements for those that typically require a modification, while keeping it a challenging routine. These 6 will serve as a hearty workout that hit #legs #back #chest #triceps #core with a lil #cardio. Attack each move in 30 seconds, swipe, then do the next. Rest 1 minute between sets, repeat for 3-5 sets. You won’t need titanium knees for this one, but you’ll need a sturdy core to maintain balance. ____________________________________________ For full routines check out my App, Link in BIO #sweatwithlita Apparel: @thickathleticsapparel #comingsoon
9. JEANETTE JENKINS
Tag a friend & get your BODY MOVING! ❤️It’s Day10 of our #LoveYourBody #HomeWorkout Plan! ❤️Today’s workout is our 60min Hot Body Bootcamp or 30min Beginners Total Body Cardio Sculpt 💪💦with full instructions & modifications for all levels! Just login to the club @hollywoodtrainerclub www.TheHollywoodTrainerClub.com click on #Exercise then #VirtualGym and press play on Day9! ❤️No excuses! If you are not a member of our club then do these exercises above in the sliders above for 10-25reps, 2-3sets! ❤️Let’s gooooooooo! ❤️All 14Days of #StreamingWorkouts for this plan are in the top of our #VirtualGym in the club @hollywoodtrainerclub so it’s never too late to join us! You can START TODAY from Day1! ❤️Reminder:Join me TODAY on #InstagramLive at 11:11am PT with @koyawebb for 30min #Bodyweight Scuplt + Tips to Help you Stay Positive! #PositiveEnergy #HomeWorkout #TotalBodySculpt #Bands #MiniBands #Tubing #HomeFitness #ImmuneBooster #bodyweighttraining #Quarantine #positivity #StayHome #LoveYourBody
10. MASSY ARIAS
Got 20 minutes and a dumbbell? Let’s HIIT it 🍑 [tag your friends] Master circuit: 5 rounds 15 seconds per movement on each side of the body if applicable. 1:Dumbbell Goblet Squat 2:Bear bridge with press 3:Single arm Curtsy lunge 4:Single leg bridge with dumbbell tricep extension: 5:Modified side plank with adduction 6:Lateral high knees Tip: go at your own pace completing reps at the given time for each movement. Each round will take about three minutes to complete taking very little rest between movements. Rest accordingly after each round. 70 seconds on average will end up in a 20 minute full body routine that will have you in a pool of sweat and muscles pumping. Let’s get it, let’s burn it. Tag me if you try it. www.massyarias.com _________________________________________________ ¡A tiempo para la acción de gracias! ¿Tienes 20 minutos y una mancuerna? A darle HIIT al 🍑 [etiqueta a tus amigos] Circuit: 5 rondas 15 segundos por movimiento en cada lado del cuerpo si le corresponde. 1: Sentadilla goblet con mancuernas. 2: puente de oso con prensa 3: zancada curtsy. 4: Puente con una pierna y extensión de tríceps con mancuernas 5: tablón lateral modificado con aducción 6: rodillas laterales altas Consejo: ve a propio ritmo completando las repeticiones que puedas con el tiempo prescrito que te di (15s). Cada ronda tomará aproximadamente tres minutos en completarse descansando muy poco entre movimientos. Descansa al terminar casa movimiento del circuito. Si descansas 70 segundos en promedio terminarán en una rutina de cuerpo completo de 20 minutos que terminarán en una piscina de sudor y músculos bombeando. Dale, a quemar se ha dicho. Etiquétame si lo intentas.
