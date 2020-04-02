Wendy Williams Slammed For Wanting To Fix Her ‘Saggy Boobs’ During Coronavirus Crisis

Wendy Williams is catching heat over her shallow response to how the deadly coronavirus is personally affecting her.

Williams chopped it up with Dr. Oz on March 20 to discuss the impact of COVID-19, but instead of sharing something people could relate to, the daytime talk show host revealed that the pandemic has prevented her from getting another breast surgery to fix her “saggy boobs.”

“As a surgery girl, when you save your money and you’ve been planning for years, and then you have your appointment and all of a sudden the corona pops up, and I got to deal with these saggy boobs,” she said.

She then asked Dr. Oz to give her a timeframe on when hospitals will be more accommodating to elective surgeries, and allow her to proceed with her breast augmentation procedure. He explained that the country could be open and back to normal in eight weeks.

Viewers of the segment wasted no time trashing Williams across social media for being so self-absorbed during this global crisis.

One Twitter user wrote “That’s what you’re complaining about? #lunatic.” Another said, “Since when do mannequins have to worry about saggy boobs?”

We previously reported… with her daily talk show on hiatus amid the coronavirus self-quarantine, Wendy has moved platforms to YouTube where’s she’s hosting a shortened version of her hit talk show. But she recently admitted that she’s willing to risk contracting coronavirus just to get back to work in the studio.

Meanwhile, a source previously shared that Wendy was “weighing her options” after “The Wendy Williams Show” curbed filming with an in-studio audience due to COVID-19 concerns.

“Wendy knows this hiatus is for the safety of everybody involved so of course, she supports the decision,” the source dished. “But she is using her social platform to continue connecting with her audience and has been throwing the idea around of perhaps doing something from home. Nobody knows for sure how long this is going to go on for and anything is possible in terms of weighing their options right now.”

