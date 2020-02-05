Teaser Trailer: Chris Rock And Samuel L. Jackson Star In New ‘Saw’ Movie

It was previously reported that Chris Rock was teaming with Samuel L. Jackson for reboot of the “Saw” franchise, and now Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have released a teaser trailer for the feature titled, “Spiral.”

The project is being dubbed “a new chapter from the book of Saw” and is helmed by director Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed three of the most successful “Saw” films.

The screenplay is based on Rock’s concept, and the comedian also serves as executive producer and co-stars alongside Marisol Nichols and Max Minghella.

Details about the plot are still under wraps, “but it is known that Rock will play a police detective investigating some gory murders while Samuel L. Jackson will join him as his father,” Complex writes.

Scroll up and check out the teaser trailer.

“Spiral” is technically the ninth entry in the “Saw” franchise.

“Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision, and passion for this classic horror franchise,” Lionsgate’s Joe Drake said, per Variety.

“When Chris Rock came to us and described in chilling detail his fantastic vision that reimagines and spins-off the world of the notorious Jigsaw Killer, we were all-in,” Drake previously told TheWrap.

“‘Saw’ is one of the highest grossing horror franchises of all-time and it’s one of Lionsgate’s most successful film series. This upcoming film will still be as mind bending and intense as all the previous ‘Saw films.’ Chris conceived this idea and it will be completely reverential to the legacy of the material while reinvigorating the brand with his wit, creative vision and passion for this classic horror franchise.”

Rock added: “I’ve been a fan of ‘Saw’ since the first film in 2004. I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

The “Saw” movies have grossed $454 million at the domestic box office and almost $1 billion worldwide.

“Jigsaw” was the last entry in the series, dropping back in October 2017.

“Spiral” opens May 15.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE