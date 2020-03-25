DJ D-Nice And Michelle Obama Team For Online ‘Couch Party’ To Register Voters

For many practicing social-distancing amid the coronavirus crisis, DJ D-Nice’s “Club Quarantine” parties have been the cure for self-isolating boredom.

The Bronx native’s “#ClubQuarantine” event on Instagram Saturday night was reportedly streamed by over 100,000 people — including several celebrities such as Erykah Badu, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Michelle Obama, Missy Elliott, Ava DuVernay and Kelly Rowland, USA Today reports.

“I never would’ve imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home. Homeschool is a thing!” D-Nice wrote in one IG post. “I’m feeling nothing but gratitude. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high. Blessings!”

The previous day he marveled at the popularity of his “social distance dance party.”

“I can’t believe that I started the Home School social distancing dance party just four days ago and it’s become a place for us to virtually dance together and stay connected,” the deejay wrote.

“From my kitchen, I’m able to send positive vibrations to each of you. Thank you for rocking with me,” he added.

According to BET, the former first lady was so impressed that D-Nice could bring together thousands of people across the nation that she’s partnering with him for a voting initiative this week.

The iconic DJ announced on Instagram that the next “Club Quarantine” will be called “Couch Party: A Voter Registration Live Set” and will be a collaboration with Obama’s When We All Vote registration initiative. The event will go down Wednesday, March 25 starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on IG.

According to his post on Twitter, D-Nice will “play a set while volunteers across the country text eligible voters to help them register to vote.”

Obama launched When We All Vote, a national non-partisan voter participation initiative, in 2018 to increase voting in every election. Co-chairs include Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. According to the organization’s website, it is “changing the culture around voting using a data-driven and multifaceted approach to increase participation in elections.”

To sign up for When We All Vote’s updates and to get involved, you can get started here.

