MIchelle Obama, Janet Jackson, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders Drop In To DJ D-Nice’s ‘Club Quarantine’ [VIDEO]

There’s been a little light in the midst of stay-at-home orders and social distancing. Earlier this week, NYC’s DJ D-NIce started up Club Quarantine, a play on his traditional #HomeSchool live DJ set on his Instagram account. Doing a live mix from his kitchen, D-Nice somehow has gotten the wildest collection of celebrities to pull up and listen to him mix.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

During his Saturday night set, the likes of Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Oprah, Rihanna, Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez and more pulled up on D-Nice’s IG, just as Drake, Diddy, Erykah Badu, Janet Jackson, and others pulled up on Friday night.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

It’s more of a second act for D-Nice. As a rapper, he broke through with Boogie Down Productions and released the popular single “Call Me D-Nice,” in the early 90s as well as producing the posse non-violence anthem “Self Destruction” in 1989.

Even NASA has pulled up to tell D-Nice and his audience of 85,000 people and growing that this party was out of this world.

Join the party via D-Nice’s Instagram at 6 p.m. EST and stay locked for more up to the minute coronavirus coverage.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: