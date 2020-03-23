Entertainment
Idris Elba And His Wife Talk To Oprah About Both Testing Positive For COVID-19

On top of events as usual, Oprah Winfrey has started a new Apple TV+ series titled “Oprah Talks COVID-19” which is obviously about the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first installment, you probably won’t be surprised to learn she snagged actor Idris Elba along with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre-Elba. In the interview, done remotely via Facetime, Winfrey speaks with them about how they are coping after Elba tested positive for the virus.

Previewing the show, the media mogul posted a clip Saturday evening on social media.

“One of the upsides of this whole drama is that we are forced to think together as a race, as a human race.” the actor tells Winfrey.

 

 

On “Oprah Talks COVID-19” viewers find out that Sabrina has also tested positive with the coronavirus, a week after her husband.

Defending their decision to isolate together following Idris’ diagnosis, Sabrina told Oprah “I wanted to be with him” and claimed she felt “the instinct of a wife” to take care of him.

The couple also opened up about being quarantined together in New Mexico, where Elba’s latest film was in production.

“Actually, I found out this morning, Oprah, that I tested positive,” Dhowre-Elba told Winfrey on Facetime on Saturday.

Now streaming on Apple TV+, with or without a subscription, the first episode of “Oprah Talks COVID-19” can be seen at apple.co/-oprahtalks.

Viewers in more than 100 countries can stream the series on Apple TV+, in the Apple TV app. New episodes will roll out weekly, and will continue to be free to all viewers around the world, reports Deadline.

PHOTO: AP

 

