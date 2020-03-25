Slim Thug Has Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus

unfortunately, more and more celebrities and athletes have come forward saying that they have tested positive for the coronavirus. Another name has been added to that list.

Houston rapper Slim Thug took to Instagram to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In his video, he explains that he initially experienced mild symptoms such as a fever and a cough that have since gotten better. The rapper said he contracted the virus despite taking measures to social distance himself and stay inside. A quick glimpse at his account and you’ll see that he’s been documenting his time in self-quarantine and has been encouraging his followers to take the disease seriously.

Slim Thug is known for the series of bangers he released through the early 2000’s. Some of his most notable features include Beyoncé’s “Check On It,” Clipse’s “Wamp Wamp,” off Hell Hath No Fury and Mike Jones’ “Still Tippin’.