Happy Birthday, Kelly Rowland! Here Are 10 Times She Killed It On The Red Carpet

1. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2018 Source:Getty Kelly Rowland attended the The Baby2Baby Gala clad in a Krikor Jabotian gown and Sarah Flint heels. I especially loved her thick, side braid.

2. KELLY ROWLAND AT MACRO PRE-OSCAR PARTY, 2019 Source:Getty Do you know anyone else who could make this green, sequins playsuit look this good? Kelly Rowland looked so fly at the MACRO Pre-Oscar Party.

3. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE TV WEEK LOGIE AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty Kelly Rowland arrived at the 61st Annual TV WEEK Logie Awards in a beautiful, cream, sequins gown with a high slit.

4. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION ANNUAL AWARDS DINNER AND GALA, 2019 Source:Getty Green is definitely Kelly’s color! Here she is at the 2019 Living Legends Foundation Annual Awards Dinner And Gala in this gorgeous bardot mini dress.

5. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE BABY2BABY GALA, 2019 Source:Getty Once again Kelly Rowland stunned at the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala clad in a Nicole + Felicia FW19 feathered gown.

6. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE SHOW, 2019 Source:Getty Kelly Rowland doesn’t play fair! She attended the Watch What Happens Live show clad in an olive green Aliette Spring 2020 ensemble.

7. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE PREMIERE OF “JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL”, 2019 Source:Getty Kelly Rowland attended the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” in a white Annakiki Spring 2020 suit.

8. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL, 2020 Source:Getty Kelly Rowland’s grey suit, cinched waist, and red gloves is an entire mood! The songbird looked perfect at the “Bad Hair” premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.

9. KELLY ROWLAND AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2020 Source:Getty Kelly Rowland never disappoints. She attended the 2020 Roc Nation Brunch in powder blue wide-leg pants and a neon green single-shoulder blouse.