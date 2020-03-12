In a press conference, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that all schools in the state of Ohio will be taking an extended spring break. Starting Monday, March 16th schools in the state will close for three weeks for a longer than normal spring break due to the coronavirus.
Extra measures are being taken for public safety after the 5th confirmed Ohio resident was diagnosed with the Coronavirus. The 5th person lives in Trumbull County with no history of travel outside of Ohio. Various events around the state have been postponed or canceled due to the state of events.
In addition to school changes, Governor DeWine also ordered that no events or gatherings are permitted where 100 or more people are in attendance. This does not include “fluid” events where people are coming and going. Access to schools will be determined after the three week period ends by each individual school.
See the full press conference here:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
1. Rudy Gobert1 of 5
2. Emmanuel Mudiay2 of 5
3. Tom Hanks3 of 5
4. Rita Wilson4 of 5
5. Donovan Mitchell5 of 5
The Latest:
- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Puts All Ohio Schools on Three Week Spring Break Due to Coronavirus
- Hollywood Braces For Shutdown, Clears Release Calendar
- Stocks Continue To Tumble In Coronavirus Panic
- Rep. Ilhan Omar Announces Marriage
- Donovan Mitchell Is Second Utah Jazz Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus
- Is Monica’s ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ About A Woman On Her Period? – Singer Says, No
- Most Coronavirus Patients Recover, Still Anxiety, Fear Loom
- Michelle Obama’s Powerful Message To 4-Year-Old Who Called Herself ‘Ugly’
- Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For CoronaVirus
- Porsha And Dennis Trade Clothes For The #FlipTheSwitch Challenge
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Puts All Ohio Schools on Three Week Spring Break Due to Coronavirus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com