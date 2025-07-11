Tyler Perry Sexual Accuser Derek Dixon Speaks Out

Derek Dixon, an actor who recently filed a $260 million lawsuit against Tyler Perry, accusing him of sexual assault, has spoken out about the ongoing matter in a new interview. Derek Dixon broke his silence in the first interview since the lawsuit filing, going into to detail why he decided to make the decision to go public.

Derek Dixon, who starred in Tyler Perry’s BET series, The Oval, between 2021 and 2025, sat down for an exclusive chat with The Hollywood Reporter. The interview opens with Dixon’s motivation for coming forward and what he hopes to achieve despite Perry’s denial of any wrongdoing.

“Everyone deserves to go to work and do their job without their boss trying to have sex with them,” Dixon says at the start of the piece. “My goal is to help ensure that the next generation of actors and creatives don’t have to choose between their dreams and their dignity.”

More from THR. We do want to say that the details below might be disturbing to some:

Dixon, an actor in his late 30s who appeared in 85 episodes of Perry’s BET series The Oval that aired between 2021 and 2025, alleges in the lawsuit that Perry made several unwanted sexual advances toward him, including one in which the producer pinned him against a wall and groped him and another in which Perry snuck into his bed. Dixon has accused Perry of engaging in a pattern of exploiting male actors in his productions and using his power in the entertainment industry to harass employees.

In a statement, Matthew Boyd, a lawyer for the 55-year-old mogul, called Dixon an “individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam.” “Tyler will not be shaken down and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail,” Boyd said.

Read the full THR piece featuring Derek Dixon, which documents just the actor’s accounts of Perry’s alleged actions, by following this link.

