Senate Poll Shows Jasmine Crockett Leading Dems, Fox News Responds By Flat-Out Lying About Her Texas Flood Comments

So…

I’m not sure if you all have noticed, but Fox News, MAGA America and the Trump-ified GOP really, reeeeally hate Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

This outspoken Black woman — who has been a rising star among congressional Democrats since she was elected to represent Texas in the U.S. House — has been such a thorn in the MAGA Republican backside that her detractors haven’t been able to keep her name out of their white nationalist bile-excreting mouths as they take ad-hominem shots at her intelligence, appearance, competence, relationship status, mental acuity and the “ghetto,” “hood” and “gangsta” ways she presents herself ( according to white people who pretty much think any authentically Black person is “ghetto,” “hood” and/or “gangsta”).

And they seem to desperately want her to be as unpopular with everyone else as she is with them.

She’s not, though.

Recent polling released by the National Republican Senatorial Committee shows Crockett leading Democrats as a potential candidate to challenge incumbent Republican John Cornyn for his seat in the U.S. Senate, with 35% of respondents favoring her over Colin Allred (20%), Beto O’Rourke (13%), and Democratic Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro (13%).

Crockett is leading in the polls, and she’s leading by a lot — and the fine folks at Fox News are crashing all the way out over it.

From Mediaite:

“A shocking poll shows Texas congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is leading in the race for incumbent Republican John Cornyn’s Senate seat. Even bigger news though, the massive backlash over her making the Texas flood disaster all about her,” Faulkner said on The Faulkner Focus on Thursday. “Well, it’s not news because she does that with everything.” Faulkner later returned to the subject of the poll, calling the story an “unconscious bestie.” “Some shock now, Republican Party polling shows Crocket is leading Democrats’ hypothetical 2026 field by 35 points to run for incumbent Republican John Cornyn seat,” she reported.

So, Faulkner thinks the poll revealing Crockett’s popularity among Democratic voters is “shocking,” but not so shocking that it’s less shocking than the “massive backlash” she supposedly received (as if anyone outside of the MAGA world hopped on that broken bandwagon) after posting an Instagram video where she supposedly made the deadly flash flood disaster in Kerr County, Texas, “all about herself.”

Well, about that video…

Earlier this week, Crockett posted an Instagram video addressing a range of grievances regarding the second Trump administration, including its funding cuts to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) — which some have alleged contributed to the flood death toll in Texas — President Donald Trump’s massively unpopular “big beautiful bill,” and his diet Gestapo-like immigration agenda.

The video was nearly seven and a half minutes long, unless you ask Fox News, other right-wing media outlets, and all of their followers, in which case, less than a minute of Crockett’s video actually exists, and it begins with this line:

“The sad part is I think that my heart is going to carry a level of weight that will continue to weigh me down as we have to continue to do our best to survive an administration that literally is against us.”

“And there’s this gem. She said this on social media, blaming the administration for the flooding. And making the issue in Texas all about her,” Faulkner said, conveniently forgetting how Republican leaders responded to the wildfires in California all of six months ago.

“Not a single word about the victims, the children who perished. It’s all about her. Part of her caption for that video gave a shoutout to her hairstylist, saying, ‘My staff said, y’all are commenting about my bob,’” Faulkner continued.

Again, Crockett’s nearly seven-and-a-half-minute video wasn’t focused solely on the flood, nor was it an official statement. Also — if Faulkner had bothered to even attempt to view the entire video, she’d know that early on, Crockett spoke at length about the victims of the flood.

“First of all, we need to truly give our heartfelt prayers to those that are still missing, as well as those who have lost, you know, young kids,” Crockett began, less than one minute into the video.

“Losing life in general is awful, but we’ve got babies that have died, and as far as I’m concerned, it’s inexcusable,” she continued. “It makes no sense for us to have the level of knowledge, the level of technology, the understanding of science that we have, and to pretend as if we have literally no tools — to be ignorant enough to fire people who are saving lives every day.”

Just before the part of the clip that aired on Fox News — in which, according to Faulkner, Crockett said “not a single word about the victims” — Crockett explicitly said, “My heart is truly hurting for these families.” It was directly after that line that Crockett expressed the part about the “level of weight” her heart will carry.

But since Fox News’ target audience is largely comprised of gullible MAGA rubes who have the media literacy of a dumpster full of wet mops, virtually every right-wing influencer and media outlet ran with the same “Crockett made the flood all about herself” angle like a bunch of bobble-head idiots.

Here’s a Daily Caller playing the same edited clip, and shamelessly pre-facing it by warning his viewers, “If you blink, you’re going to miss the part where Jasmine Crockett actually mentions the flood victims. (In truth, you won’t miss it because you blinked; you’ll miss it because he only plays the last damn part of the video, which came after all of the parts where she talks at length about the flood victims.)

For people who routinely shout “fake news” from every mountain top they can reach, these pundits show us time and time again that yellow journalism is virtually their entire brand.

It’s a pathetic way to make a living.

