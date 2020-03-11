GOP Candidate Angela Stanton-King Under Fire For Comparing ‘LGBTQ Movement’ To ‘Pedophilia’

Congressional candidate and former felon Angela Stanton-King, who was recently pardoned by President Trump, is catching heat over her anti-LGBTQ comments.

Stanton-King said she stands by a series tweets she posted over the weekend that compared gay and transgender people to pedophiles, msn.com reports.

“Gay means Men having sex with men. If you wouldn’t want your 12 yr old daughter advertising that she enjoys sex with men/boys why your 12 yr old son?,” Stanton-King wrote in one tweet, alongside a picture of Zaya, Dwyane Wade’s son who now claims he’s a girl. “This is confusion, pedophilia and sexual exploitation wrapped up in acceptance.”

They want our sons bad. I knew this attack would be coming. But I’m willing to be the sacrifice! SAVE OUR SONS! Protect our children! #LBGTQ #Politics 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/LfH7kk9sAB — Angela Stanton-King (@theangiestanton) March 10, 2020

In another tweet, she noted that folks are more accepting of transgenders than ex-convicts.

“America can accept a transsexual that changed their whole identity/sex but can’t accept a Felon who changed their whole lifestyle,” she wrote.

“I’m very concerned about the whole LGBTQ movement and the way it sexualizes children,” Stanton-King told NBC News on Tuesday. “The LGBTQ community refers to people’s sexual preferences — lesbians like women, gay people like men — and children shouldn’t be walking advertisements for sexuality when they are not old enough to make their own decisions.”

I can’t sit by quietly while thousands of babies are being murdered each day. While children are being seduced and perverted. While women are being replaced with men and men are being replaced with women. I’m just NOT going to do it 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Angela Stanton-King (@theangiestanton) March 10, 2020

Stanton-King added that she’s “not against LGBTQ rights like same-sex marriage,” because she has a gay 19-year-old son and a gay aunt. However, she’s calling for legislation that ensures “children are not tied to the LGBTQ community.”

Her controversial tweets were praised and condemned on social media.

“Hate like this will never be supported in our communities. This is a true reflection of the delusional rhetoric fueled by political warfare & is on the opposite spectrum of equality & humanity,” Atlanta City Council member Antonio Brown wrote. “But, we must meet this conscious injustice with love & unconditional understanding.”

Stanton-King served six months in prison in 2007 for her role in a stolen car ring before she and 10 others were pardoned by Trump in February.

She announced Friday that she is running as a Republican to unseat Georgia Democratic congressman, Rep. John Lewis.

