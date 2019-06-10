June is Pride Month, a time to celebrate the work and lives of all those in the LGBTQ community. While there have been huge strides for the community as a whole, oftentimes aspects are dismissed or omitted from the larger conversation from the big screen, media outlets, and in various realms of politics.

To celebrate Pride, here are 20 celebrities that are advocates and use their platform to help bring awareness to LGBTQ community needs. Of course, there are certainly more that can be added to this list if we inclusively add all those that are allies, but these are just 20 that are really doing some amazing work on, and off, the big screen.

Black Celebrities Who Are Positively Impacting The LGBTQ Community was originally published on hellobeautiful.com