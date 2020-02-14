Outrage Over Brian Tyree Henry Casting As Marvel’s First ‘Openly Gay Hero’ In ‘Eternals’

Marvel chief Kevin Feige announced last summer that the upcoming “Eternals” movie would feature an openly gay character.

Marvel has been keeping the identity of this character under wraps… until now.

In a new interview with Logo, actor Haaz Sleiman spilled some tea about the project, revealing that he’s playing the husband of Brian Tyree Henry’s character, the Eternal known as Phastos, per SuperheroHype.

“For me it’s very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be,” said Sleiman. “Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it’s important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point. We forget that because we’re always depicted as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect on that human part.”

Sleiman also revealed that he and Henry will share “a beautiful, very moving kiss” on-screen.

The MCU's first openly gay superhero will be Phastos – portrayed by actor Brian Tyree Henry – in #TheEternals, confirms actor @haazsleiman! https://t.co/OgsgVHjVhX pic.twitter.com/DgyIdmi6UX — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) February 13, 2020

Marvel confirmed the casting news in a tweet, “The MCU’s first openly gay superhero will be Phastos – portrayed by actor Brian Tyree Henry – in #TheEternals,” the company wrote.

Black folks have slammed the comments section of the post, noting their disapproval of a Black man being used to push the “gay agenda” on Black youth.

One Twitter user wrote, “Billy Porter wasn’t available? They made sure to choose the biggest Blk man they could find. And what’s his superpower, he raises your cholesterol? The ppl behind this agenda just upped the ante.”

Another added, “This is going to flop so hard! No way in hell are FBA going to see this. Maybe the sellout immigrant ones but not the Foundational. The agenda is real to effeminate the FBA male. Will NEVER work!”

User @auraambitions asked: “Why he gotta be black tho?” To which user @QueenRakeda replied, “Because Black gay people exist,” prompting user @SativaWho to respond with, “No shit but in media… keep that shit to a minimum… we raising strong young men moving forward. This shit is Anti that.”

And this commenter noted, “I think I’d rather see a straight black dude…. this time around. We literally have 1 marvel movie and the hero was protecting a villains interests.”

Judge Joe Brown added, “If anyone had any doubts about the agenda … this ought shed light on it.”

“The Gay “Superheroes” Are Both Men Of Color.. One Is From Lebanon. Name Haaz Sleiman. Other Black American. Name Brian Tyree Henry. MARVEL Never Promoted Black Super Heroes. And, When They Do? They Homosexual. Lebanon Wont Put Up With It. Why Should We? Jus Sayin.. Yep…,” said another commenter.

What do you think about the news that Phastos will be Marvel Studios’ first openly gay hero? Let us know in the comment section below!

“Eternals” opens in theaters November 6.

