Is Chadwick Boseman Unhappy With The Future Of ‘Black Panther?’

According to TVOverMind.com, “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman is unhappy with the direction that the role is going. The outlet notes that the actor will be phased out of the role to make way for a female version of the comic book hero.

“Hearing that Chadwick Boseman is unhappy with the direction that the Black Panther franchise is taking might come as a surprise to a lot of people, but when you hear just why that is you might understand a little better, or you might want to tell him to calm down and just step aside depending on your point of view,” writes Tom of TVOverMind.com.

Adding, “In any case, Scott Campbell of We Got This Covered has shed a little light on why Boseman might be a little sore when it comes to what will be happening to Black Panther once the sequel comes out, which is closer to the comics than several of the story ideas we’ve seen have been at this point. It would appear that Shuri, T’Challa’s sister, will be taking over as Black Panther eventually, which means that at some point Boseman will be getting phased out of the role and possibly will be seen as a lesser or non-existent character in the MCU eventually.”

We previously reported, the much-anticipated sequel to “Black Panther” will hit the big screen on May 6, 2022.

Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige and director Ryan Coogler remain tight-lipped on the details, but what we do know is most of the original cast is expected to return.

2018’s “Black Panther” starred Boseman as the titular character, as well as Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Latitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Forest Whitaker, and Sterling K. Brown.

The film earned over a billion dollars at the global box office, and nabbed three Oscars for Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design, and Best Production Design.

“We’re really hard at work on it trying to give you something special,” Coogler said of the sequel in August at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. “We’re gonna take our time; we want it to be right.”

Fans are hoping Marvel links the “Black Panther” story to the X-Men universe.

