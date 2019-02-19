CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Michael B. Jordan, Brian Tyree Henry Added To Oscars Presenters

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael B. Jordan, Brian Tyree Henry, Michelle Yeoh and Elsie Fisher may have missed out on Oscar nominations this year, but they will be on stage at the Dolby Theatre during Sunday’s ceremony.

Producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss said Tuesday that the actors have signed up to present awards on the ABC broadcast along with Michael Keaton, Danai Gurira, Helen Mirren and Tyler Perry.

Other names added include Pharrell Williams, John Mulaney, Krysten Ritter and Paul Rudd.

The producers said in a statement that the added stars will bring excitement, momentum and elements of surprise to the show.

The 91st Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC Sunday starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The Oscars Won’t Have A Host But Here Are The Presenters
11 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Brian Tyree Henry , Michael B. Jordan , Oscars

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close