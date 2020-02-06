Nicki Minaj Claps Back After Meek Mill Accuses Her Of Covering Up Brother’s Sex Crimes Against A Minor

Nicki Minaj and her ex Meek Mill had a war of words on Twitter Wednesday after she accused him of abusing women.

He fired back by claiming she aided and abetted her brother’s sex crimes against a minor.

Check out their posts below. It seem to all start when the “Queen” rapper tweeted a diss at Meek, writing, “Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen,” Minaj tweeted.

In a follow-up post she added, “Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked,” she continued. “My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho.”

Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen. pic.twitter.com/lsWNAe8xeh — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

Minaj’s comments may have been sparked by Meek liking a meme about her felon husband, Kenneth Petty.

She also took to Instagram to accuse Meek of abusing women.

“You a [clown]. U do IT for likes,” Minaj wrote on her Instagram story. “#TwitterFingers beats women, scared of men.”

The two then began sparring online, check out their posts below.

Nigga been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My nigga, move on. I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho. 🤡 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

Meek responded in a series of tweets, denying her claims that he’s an abuser or women. He also called out Minaj’s brother, who is in jail for child molestation.

“The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t,” Meek wrote.

Adding, “You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!”

Minaj addressed her brother’s situation, writing: “Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me. You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on tape asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away tho. U was around. U know. See u soon.”

The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women … talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer … ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know … you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

Meek then accused Minaj of trying to “destroy” him with the allegations of abuse.

“Surrounded by rapist talking what? stop playing you picked a great time to be saying I ever put my hands on you,” Meek wrote. “you full of hate and the whole industry know you full of hate… and ya bag getting low so you wanna destroy me.”

He added, “I can’t believe y’all industry people let these people survive this long in the game knowing they really nasty people and have a nasty upbringing. Everybody really know what’s going on! I’m powerful I’m never scared to speak up!”

You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on. — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) February 5, 2020

Meek also retweeted a Twitter user who posted a snippet from unreleased song in which Meek disses Minaj and Petty.

Last month, Meek nearly came to blows with Nicki and her husband when the trio ran into each other at Maxfield in West Hollywood. Minaj claims Meek instigated the incident but a source told Complex, “Nicki Minaj is lying and trying to generate publicity for her new music. She has been harassing Meek and deliberately stalked him at the store in L.A. Everything she is saying about him is an absolute lie.”

For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 5, 2020

Meanwhile Jeff bezos & running up billions by the minute while us niggas just gone wild beefing all day lol … I see shit different now and I don’t really got the time Nomore — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 6, 2020

