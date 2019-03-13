Nicki Minaj Sparks Rumors She Married Felon Bae Kenneth Petty

Did Nicki Minaj get married to her convicted sex offender beau?

On the latest episode of her Beats1 show Queen Radio, the hip-hop star referred to her man as her “husband.”

“Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet, and rubs them, and he rubs each toe individually, and the heel, and the ball of my foot, and he does it all,” she said on the show.

It’s not clear if “Chun Li” is actually married or just using the term loosely.

Nicki’s comment comes a few days after she shared a photo of herself and boo-thang Kenneth Petty on Instagram, captioning it, “Bae out in Paris.” Peep the pic below.

Minaj then shared a romantic photo of them in the view of the Eiffel Tower.

“It’s bigger than a tower, I ain’t talking about #Eiffel,” Minaj captioned the photo, quoting lyrics from her track “Anaconda.”

Minaj confirmed her romance with Petty back in December when she posted a series of photos of them celebrating her birthday in Turks and Caicos.

She was forced to disabled the comments on several posts about their relationship after fans began slamming her for dating someone with a criminal past.

As previously reported, Petty was a teen back in 1994 when he was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree of a 16-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 18 to 54 months in prison, but it’s unclear how much time he actually served. Upon release, he had to register as a level two sex offender in New York, which means he’s considered a “moderate risk of repeat offense.”

Minaj responded to critical fans in the comments of her IG account, noting, “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf Internet. Y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Petty also pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a man in 2002. According to The Blast, he served seven years of a 10-year sentence.

