Rosario Dawson Talks Childhood Rape Trauma And Giving Up Weed And Alcohol

In the meantime… the actress is opening up about how seeing a therapist taught her how to deal with her childhood trauma, toofab.com reports.

“I’ve learned so much about trauma, and I’ve started looking at my own,” she says in a new interview with Women’s Health.

“My go-to place was being angry,” she explained. “I want to stop that.”

She added, “I feel so contaminated by the planet. I want to cleanse my body. I want to have as much clarity as possible and be very intentional about every day.”

Dawson also spoke on the sexual trauma she dealt with as a child. In 2018, the actress came forward as a sexual assault survivor, detailing how that horrifying experience she went through growing up shaped her view of the world.

“I was raped and molested as a child, so for me, the world was like that since I was a child,” Dawson told hosts Cindy Rodriguez and Nathalie Farfan during an appearance on the Morado Lens podcast.

To stay true to her word, Dawson refrains from drinking alcohol and smoking weed as part of her New Year’s resolution, but admits she may partake on April 20 (marijuana holiday, 4:20), saying, “Four twenty might be the month where I CBD out.”

Dawson said her decision to give up weed and booze was influenced by her dad’s battle with pancreatic cancer.

“So much of life has gone by so fast. But moments with my dad just, like a meal — are the most amazing thing,” she said. “I want to be present. It’s waking me up to really loving my life and therefore being okay with the good, bad, and ugly.”

“I have that East Coast energy of just go, go, go,” she added. “But it really is beautiful when you take your time.”

Her dad’s health has motivated Dawson to prioritize her own.

“I will take a bath or do a face mask or read something poetic that’s just for me,” she said of her self-care regime. “It’s only been in recent years where I’m like, ‘Let me get a massage.’ It’s actually necessary. If I don’t prioritize mindfulness, I am not going to be there for everybody in the way I need to be.”

In addition to setting aside the indulgences, Dawson has follows a mostly vegan diet and exercises regularly.

“I’ll dance in my house for hours to Afrobeat, ’80s music, or house music and break a sweat. Going for a long hike and talking with someone — I can do that any day of the week,” she explained, but admits that she allows herself a “peanut butter and jelly sandwich” from time to time.

The March issue of Women’s Health drops Feb. 11.

